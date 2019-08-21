Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased By $1.24 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted By $3.40 Million Its Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) stake by 570.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 109,557 shares as Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 128,748 shares with $4.07M value, up from 19,191 last quarter. Great Westn Bancorp Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 324,049 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company

Lipe & Dalton decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 45.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 24,742 shares with $1.46M value, down from 45,697 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.74% above currents $56.27 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.

