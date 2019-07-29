Lipe & Dalton Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); Roanoke Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790 as Stock Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl holds 159 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj invested in 74,864 shares or 4.6% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 1.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,198 shares. 1.37M are held by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 2,587 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Com has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,071 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 17,721 shares. American And Mngmt Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 15.81 million shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,875 shares. 16,250 are owned by Selway Asset Mngmt. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 52,200 shares. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 18,192 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,250 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 189,000 shares or 11.44% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 5,541 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Incorporated invested in 7,600 shares. Eastern Comml Bank accumulated 9,127 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 7,515 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jag Capital Mgmt accumulated 832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Com reported 5,638 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,997 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca accumulated 32,070 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.08% or 30,345 shares. Caxton Associates Lp invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).