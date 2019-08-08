Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Re (RMAX) Sentiment Is 1.73

Lipe & Dalton decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 45.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 24,742 shares with $1.46M value, down from 45,697 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 207,274 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 45 sold and reduced their equity positions in Re. The funds in our database now own: 18.50 million shares, up from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Re in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 52 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $500.91 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 614,588 shares traded or 137.85% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports