Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position by $2.74 Million; Polaris Capital Management Increases Position in Infosys LTD (INFY)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 20.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.86M, up from 19.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Indian Stocks to Buy as the Economy Slows – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Need Reskilling and Non-traditional Talent Nurturing in a Culture of Lifelong Learning – Finds New Global Research from Infosys – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.59M shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,022 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.