Lipe & Dalton Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $347,639; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $329,751; Market Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 7,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Co Delaware invested in 273,931 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Smith Moore Communication stated it has 26,484 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iowa Commercial Bank owns 41,387 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap has 40,228 shares. Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 672,697 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York holds 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,860 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation holds 152,656 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.13% stake. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc has invested 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Corp invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 11,850 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has 144,841 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,198 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation reported 17,836 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 11,067 are held by Autus Asset Ltd Co. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 13,821 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.9% stake. Hilton Ltd Com reported 20 shares stake. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & holds 0.46% or 22,907 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Rnc Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.67% or 47,773 shares. Albion Finance Ut invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 2,550 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davis R M has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Apg Asset Nv invested in 809,709 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 5,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.