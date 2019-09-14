Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Stake in Bce (BCE) as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wespac Advisors Upped Stake by $302,438

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $640.56M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

