Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; L Brands, Inc. (LB) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Lipe & Dalton decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 68.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 5,520 shares with $446,000 value, down from 17,369 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria

Among 12 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. L Brands had 21 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $30 target. JP Morgan maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Monday, January 7. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $29 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $42 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. M Partners maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. See L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

The stock increased 4.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.11M shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 32.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C; 12/04/2018 – CORRECT: L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.1%; 25/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms L Brands, Inc.’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 41C; 08/03/2018 – L Brands February Same-Store Sales Rose 3%; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – NET SALES OF $1.874 BLN FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 9 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

