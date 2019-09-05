Lipe & Dalton Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Boosted by $1.66 Million as Stock Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Stake in Huntington Bancshs (HBAN) by $769,536 as Stock Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshs Inc (HBAN) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 64,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 509,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 445,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 1.33 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 880,435 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 55,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,135 are owned by Associated Banc. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% stake. Brown Advisory reported 608,052 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 94,484 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bragg Fincl Inc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster And Motley invested in 0.53% or 45,297 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,900 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Co reported 488,473 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 90,308 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Salley And Associate invested 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Archford Strategies Limited holds 0.81% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,397 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 53,358 shares. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 23,078 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enh Shrt Maty Etf (MINT) by 61,530 shares to 209,909 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,325 shares, and cut its stake in Ft N A Enrgy Infra Etf (EMLP).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,696 were reported by Pitcairn Communications. Howe Rusling holds 1,797 shares. Summit Fin Strategies Inc accumulated 0.1% or 16,272 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3.71 million shares. M&T Bank invested in 0% or 40,677 shares. 112,380 are owned by Budros Ruhlin Roe. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 19,387 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Transamerica Advsrs holds 72 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,337 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 119.10M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Investors invested 0.12% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ibm Retirement Fund has 16,201 shares.