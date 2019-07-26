Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Hood River Capital Management Upped Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake

Lipe & Dalton decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 25.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 12,009 shares with $2.84M value, down from 16,144 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $237.88. About 744,684 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) stake by 33.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 498,697 shares as Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.98M shares with $27.92M value, up from 1.48 million last quarter. Select Medical Holdings Corp now has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 312,719 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc reported 1,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.16% or 128,735 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Zeke Advsr Limited stated it has 4,484 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 14,495 shares. 4,936 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has 250 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.35% or 23,903 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 14,866 shares. Kepos LP has 25,761 shares. C Group Holdg A S holds 41,551 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inc has 1,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 384 are held by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Primecap Management Ca invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). The Texas-based Smith Graham & Invest Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.99% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,914 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 36,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 180,844 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 147,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 9,723 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) or 1,878 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 925,905 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.39% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Invesco accumulated 1.32M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded it to “Market Outperform” rating and $1800 target in Friday, May 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 38,214 shares to 1.02 million valued at $33.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 8,691 shares and now owns 210,376 shares. Class A was reduced too.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PolyOne (POL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PolyOne Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.