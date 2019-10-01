Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $357,370; Garde Capital Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 1.34 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 11.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsrs stated it has 92,955 shares. Telemus Limited Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 2,497 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca reported 8,097 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perigon Wealth holds 0.8% or 26,250 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 24,625 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 7,564 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Savings Bank Na owns 30,582 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs has 109,872 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.