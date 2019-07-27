Lipe & Dalton Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Increased as Stock Value Declined; First Manhattan Company Lifted Its Position in Edwards Lifescience (EW) by $385,247

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifescience (EW) by 630.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 2,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,337 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media by 63,311 shares to 162,658 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 53,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Prtn (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Things You Need to Know From AbbVie’s Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.