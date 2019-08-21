Lipe & Dalton Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shorts Down By 4.36%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) had a decrease of 4.36% in short interest. EXPE’s SI was 10.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.36% from 11.05 million shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 7 days are for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s short sellers to cover EXPE’s short positions. The SI to Expedia Group Inc’s float is 9.09%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 944,288 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Lipe & Dalton increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 135.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton acquired 20,740 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 36,070 shares with $2.91M value, up from 15,330 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 11.63 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ssi Investment Management reported 3,407 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 32,223 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 10,200 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 12,571 shares. Charter Trust Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 422,541 shares. Ancora Limited Liability holds 36,434 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 0.52% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 25,434 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Stearns Financial Gru has 13,131 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited reported 0.08% stake. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fin Counselors accumulated 232,445 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.97% above currents $66.41 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 20.96% above currents $130.62 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. Argus Research upgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $16000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Expedia Group, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 11,806 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 308,014 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation has 2,565 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,725 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 428,469 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 197,863 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,811 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 7,457 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 53,803 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership has 148,190 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 19,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 15,483 are held by Cibc World. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 48,538 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.