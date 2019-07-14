Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Stake as Shares Declined; Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.23M shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $154.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 25.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.74 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.