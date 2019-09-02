Lipe & Dalton Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Cim Increased Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

