Lipe & Dalton Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $347,639 as Market Valuation Declined; Capital International LTD Position In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Raised

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 8.76M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 3.44M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “A Simple TFSA Strategy to Earn $7645 in Tax-Free Income in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Energy Stocks for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Pay You for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares to 70,515 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,060 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Mgmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,734 shares. Brave Asset reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Counsel Inc holds 154,987 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Commerce Bancshares invested in 1.11 million shares or 1.83% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 5,583 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Hodges Capital Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First National Tru Communication has 1.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North American holds 198,859 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 0.21% or 11,267 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Com holds 15,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 31.71M were reported by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Randolph holds 4.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 150,619 shares. 4.70 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,300 shares.