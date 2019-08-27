Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $341,325; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased Position

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $361.3. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 35,818 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.48 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

