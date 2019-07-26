Lipe & Dalton Has Lifted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $347,639; Baillie Gifford & Company Holds Holding in Irobot (IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Irobot (IRBT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 32,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,391 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.37 million, up from 710,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Irobot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 567,741 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 2.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. Shares for $171,000 were sold by Stacy Michelle. 1,995 shares were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel, worth $211,540 on Monday, February 11.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 176,792 shares to 9.18 million shares, valued at $637.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 153,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

