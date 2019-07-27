Lipe & Dalton Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; As Kroger Co (KR) Share Price Declined, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $93.63 Million

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.09M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.38M, down from 10.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wheatland Advsr has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 25,434 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Portland Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 2,593 shares. James Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 142 shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,441 shares. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 38,626 shares. Psagot House holds 5,705 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company has 183,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,688 shares. First State Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,552 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 3,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability reported 192,408 shares stake. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 270,483 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,615 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 11,916 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 196,387 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barnett has invested 0.22% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Parkside National Bank And Tru has 704 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 22,829 shares or 0% of the stock. 151,407 are held by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 22,208 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maverick Cap Limited owns 0.18% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 546,890 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Blair William Il stated it has 14,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 960 shares. 1.47M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,282 shares. Becker Inc holds 1.51 million shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag by 20,396 shares to 68,454 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).