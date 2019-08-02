Lipe & Dalton Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Holding

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 2.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 7,857 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.15 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantres Asset Management owns 9,400 shares. Pacific Mngmt Company holds 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2,524 shares. Moreover, Bruce Com has 6.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 347,788 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 7,508 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bender Robert And Assocs reported 0.12% stake. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability holds 503 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt invested in 3,849 shares. Envestnet Asset has 653,257 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd reported 266 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc has 1,348 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 4,219 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.56% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,932 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 230,418 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 31.71 million shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. 11,779 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory. Guyasuta Advisors reported 231,943 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,094 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 464,749 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Service Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shikiar Asset stated it has 3,926 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 381,275 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co has 6,404 shares. Cap Counsel Lc Ny holds 4.5% or 440,932 shares. Chatham Capital holds 2.18% or 60,587 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.