Lipe & Dalton Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Raised by $1.66 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Intersect Capital Cut Its Stake

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 4.78 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.