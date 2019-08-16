Lipe & Dalton Boosted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $906,000; Market Value Rose

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 51,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25 million, up from 49,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 185,100 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 243,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 11,886 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.71% or 4,248 shares. Bp Plc owns 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 181,568 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.22% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 93,800 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company owns 995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Copeland Capital Management Limited Com has 6,644 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,499 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,155 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 23,470 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.51% or 787,803 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rockland Trust has 17,300 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 30,615 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 470,245 shares. Argyle Incorporated holds 0.38% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Corp owns 84,277 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 12,759 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp holds 14,304 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Athena Capital Ltd Llc reported 4,739 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 145,534 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

