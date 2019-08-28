Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $975,860; American River Bankshares (AMRB) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Lipe & Dalton decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 25.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 12,009 shares with $2.84M value, down from 16,144 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $40.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced their holdings in American River Bankshares. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American River Bankshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,434 shares. Waverton Inv Management has invested 3.72% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 7,025 were reported by Ls Investment Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Zeke Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,484 shares. Confluence Wealth Management holds 2,375 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 80,953 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 161,782 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 1.79M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.38% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Strs Ohio reported 102,522 shares stake. Mcf Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36,065 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 28,883 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP owns 4,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 22.67% above currents $220.79 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $320 target. Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, June 28. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. Mizuho downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.00 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.48 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

It closed at $13.45 lastly. It is down 15.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $79.40 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

More notable recent American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American River Bankshares Increases Its Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American River Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American River Bankshares Announces its 2019 Annual Meeting Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $29,200 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.