Lipe & Dalton Cut Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position by $2.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.61 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 8,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 104,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, up from 96,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares to 26,442 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,350 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, LCI, SNGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NVTR, CTLT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Lc has 1.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,626 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 181,910 shares. Shell Asset Communication invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boys Arnold And Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,499 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 33,099 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,725 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dillon & Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 667 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 9,228 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 26,556 shares. 10,145 are held by Security National. Brick And Kyle Assocs invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 234,936 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.