Lipe & Dalton Lowered Position in Bce (BCE) as Market Valuation Rose; 10-15 Associates Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Lowered as Share Value Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 198,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 747,288 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.11M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.