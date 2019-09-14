Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $18.55 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 139,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 9,678 shares. Paw Cap Corp holds 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,000 shares. Personal Advsrs stated it has 541,218 shares. Bbr Prtn Llc holds 0.58% or 27,281 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd owns 94,406 shares. Ionic Cap Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,540 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 2.37M shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 78,197 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 1.48M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 54,087 shares. 45,518 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd. Hendershot Invests Incorporated owns 40,812 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,155 shares to 87,032 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.