Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed By $6.34 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; Oaktree Capital Group Llc Class A Units Represent (OAK) Shorts Up By 14.66%

Oaktree Capital Group Llc Class A Units Represent (NYSE:OAK) had an increase of 14.66% in short interest. OAK’s SI was 3.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.66% from 2.86 million shares previously. With 984,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Oaktree Capital Group Llc Class A Units Represent (NYSE:OAK)’s short sellers to cover OAK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 602,014 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 82,670 shares with $16.71 million value, down from 114,040 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.34B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $257.04. About 302,858 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group Llc has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -8.59% below currents $50.32 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group Llc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 3.55M shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 460 shares. 29,916 were reported by Blair William And Il. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc has 14,702 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 18,800 shares. 20,378 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 18,811 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Company owns 3,815 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested in 75,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.20 million shares. 167,900 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 550 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,225 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 95,000 shares.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $218 target.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12. TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 710,259 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 81,376 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,272 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested in 1,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 402,379 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 38,252 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc owns 230,376 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.06% or 13,031 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.32% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wendell David accumulated 1,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,311 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.03 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.