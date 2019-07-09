Lionstone Capital Management Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Upped by $2.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $5.85 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 21,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,203 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.49M, down from 200,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $304.05. About 813,277 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 394,221 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 145,020 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 0.99% or 24,910 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 8,839 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Korea Investment holds 506,003 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Management Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 22,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ins Communications Tx reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 169,355 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Llc has 265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 1,309 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 665,828 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 722,763 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Inc stated it has 1,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Liability Com holds 2.09% or 74,362 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of stock. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.81 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.