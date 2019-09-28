Lionstone Capital Management Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Increased by $1.30 Million; American National Bank Has Lowered Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

American National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 34,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Corp Common (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,542 shares to 27,222 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 68,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

