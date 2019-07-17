Lionstone Capital Management Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Has Lowered by $6.34 Million; As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Has Increased by $426,496 Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.44. About 885,661 shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 250 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corp has 436,160 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12,187 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Midas Management accumulated 20,600 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd owns 17,119 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 511,634 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank And holds 238 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,587 shares. 37 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp reported 3,750 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,644 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was made by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.86M for 30.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros invested in 1,244 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). M Holding holds 1,240 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 22,580 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 6,920 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 20,619 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 5,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 16,130 shares. Fil owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 78,947 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Incorporated has 1.73 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,846 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Boothbay Fund Mngmt accumulated 15,281 shares.