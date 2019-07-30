Lionstone Capital Management Raised Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $2.33 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Holding In Agco (AGCO) Was Boosted

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 33,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 154,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.45M shares traded or 136.76% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 761,049 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 442,939 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.92% stake. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 215,786 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 80,141 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 10,327 were reported by Amg Funds Ltd Liability. One Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 90,581 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited invested in 0.11% or 27,689 shares. Principal Fin Gru Inc reported 284,529 shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has 4,200 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,747 shares to 349 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,615 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AGCO to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. 3,300 shares valued at $214,500 were sold by Smith Lucinda B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, LP Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.