Lionstone Capital Management Raised Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.03. About 4.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $133.96 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 127.1 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 425.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management (Hk) Ltd holds 12.9% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. for 2.09 million shares. Ems Capital Lp owns 729,170 shares or 8.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glynn Capital Management Llc has 8.17% invested in the company for 278,983 shares. The New York-based Suvretta Capital Management Llc has invested 7.91% in the stock. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 270,000 shares.

