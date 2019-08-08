Lionstone Capital Management Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Upped by $2.33 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Gotham Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 463,080 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 63,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 366,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53 million, up from 303,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 2.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 111,878 shares to 18,669 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 16,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,922 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Mgmt Limited Company reported 79,663 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc accumulated 0.06% or 9,065 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 146,771 shares. Scotia Cap has 109,490 shares. Centurylink Inv holds 9,090 shares. Portland Advsr Limited owns 2,593 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Main Street Ltd holds 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,543 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Coho Partners Limited has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Street holds 0.42% or 66.20 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 1.64M shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt owns 8,366 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Epoch Partners has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,895 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

