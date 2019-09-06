Lionstone Capital Management Maintains Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX); Spindletop Capital Has Cut Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 159,111 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 114,534 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 180,527 shares. 865,011 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 28,561 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,028 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Glenmede Company Na invested in 0% or 1,496 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated holds 2.09% or 8.83 million shares. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Co invested 2.88% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cwm Lc owns 428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.09% or 10.54 million shares in its portfolio. Miles holds 6,746 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt holds 0.64% or 68,338 shares. 326 were accumulated by Ent Service Corp. Banque Pictet Cie has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.22 million for 13.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

