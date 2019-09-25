Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Sp Plus (SP) Stake by $9.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Lennar (LEN) Stake as Market Value Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 930 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 159,060 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 closes in on record-high on trade hopes, euro zone stimulus – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Small-Caps Beat S&P 500 in Q1: 5 ETF Winners – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mutual Funds, Funds & ETFs Market Activity Data & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq declines belie bullish broad-market breadth – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks fall, S&P 500 and Nasdaq post worst week since late May – CNBC” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 162,936 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 189,414 shares. 89,214 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 1.06M shares. Axa reported 83,900 shares. James Invest holds 17,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Communication reported 0.17% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 9,985 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 23,500 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,844 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 241,183 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.67 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LMC Development Lumen Honored With Grand Aurora Award – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LMC Announces the Opening of The Maddox Apartments – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55,000 shares to 594,935 shares, valued at $55.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).