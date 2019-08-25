Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Sp Plus (SP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Lifted Its American (AXP) Stake by $867,640; Market Valuation Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 40,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 64,897 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,019 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield invested in 0.1% or 2,212 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 190,935 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Llp holds 1.18M shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Hills Comml Bank owns 3,900 shares. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Olstein Capital Lp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 29,228 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 7,232 shares. Choate Advsr invested in 43,618 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 4,321 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,284 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 36,500 shares. Intrust State Bank Na reported 9,413 shares. Grimes And Communication holds 0.11% or 12,331 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What to Expect from Salesforceâ€™s Second-Quarter Earnings Thursday – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow rallies over 370 points as S&P 500, Nasdaq turn higher for the week – MarketWatch” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P, NASDAQ Back to Record Highs Despite DOJ Review – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Dow, S&P And Nasdaq Have Become ‘Inflating Parabolic Bubbles’ – Forbes” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq extend bullish reversal atop 50-day average – MarketWatch” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). American Grp has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 34,662 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 110,867 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 534,211 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Alphaone Ser Lc holds 31,206 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.11% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,907 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 8,076 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,351 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Principal accumulated 138,108 shares.