Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $6.34 Million; Market Value Rose; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Shares Rose, Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Holding by $1.98 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, up from 85,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 590,246 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.53. About 283,138 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 37,523 shares to 24,265 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 23,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,083 shares. 22,290 are held by Usca Ria Lc. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 70,935 shares. Tradewinds Capital invested in 0% or 60 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Llc accumulated 21,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Welch And Forbes Ltd Com owns 213,659 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 25 shares. 2,050 were reported by Guinness Asset Mngmt. Davenport Ltd Llc holds 8,725 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 127,716 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 24,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 75,565 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,284 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc reported 1,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication holds 0.32% or 10,547 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 3,907 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 522 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.32% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 283,101 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.54% or 48,400 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 5,272 shares. Albion Finance Gp Ut has invested 0.54% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mariner Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,711 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,036 shares.