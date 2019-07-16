Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Lowered by $54.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 4.59M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.01M shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 220,385 shares to 260,856 shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 192,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

