Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding; Echo Street Capital Management Upped Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $2.15 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 312,404 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 82,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, up from 69,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 828,384 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Havertys Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2019 NYSE:HVT – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BIP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 185,181 are held by First Republic Management Inc. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc invested in 57,809 shares or 5.65% of the stock. Enterprise Serv Corporation invested in 3,215 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Ltd invested in 5,417 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 977,635 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 39,356 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 254,812 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 243,065 shares. 500 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Comm Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% or 745,420 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 0.12% or 2,920 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.26% or 130,153 shares in its portfolio. 31,352 were reported by Asset Management.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Omnicom (OMC) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 30,400 in June – ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.