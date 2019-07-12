Lionstone Capital Management Increases Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX); Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Position in Amicus Therapeutics (Put) (FOLD) by $2.66 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Put) (FOLD) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 204,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 256,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 257,221 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 49,894 shares to 11,428 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (Call) (NYSE:BBD) by 303,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,490 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 41,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,960 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 244,035 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 44,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Limited Liability Company has invested 4.79% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Axa invested in 0.07% or 1.38M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 52,777 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 863,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 431,517 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma holds 1.02M shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. $425,135 worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was sold by Campbell Bradley L. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Do Hung sold $641,061.