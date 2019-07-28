Lionstone Capital Management Increased Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.65M shares traded or 49.80% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 557,245 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,778 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Limited Company holds 89,301 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.01% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 27,897 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). The Arkansas-based Lathrop Invest Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 23,783 shares. 739,612 are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 15,033 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.22% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 88,695 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 11,688 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sheriff’s deputy fired for shooting ‘aggressive’ 9 pound Chihuahua mix in the face – Yahoo Finance” published on January 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Thecabin.net and their article: “Home BancShares, Inc. names Randy Sims vice chairman of Home BancShares and executive chairman of Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fred’s Retains PJ Solomon to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.