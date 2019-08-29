Lionstone Capital Management Increased Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $2.33 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Jcsd Capital Has Boosted Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 875,424 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 612,792 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares to 127,201 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,916 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

