Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Sp Plus (SP) Lowered by $1.42 Million; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 18,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 89,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 783,874 shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 71,241 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Llc accumulated 0.64% or 31,206 shares. 50,266 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 87,622 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Seizert Cap Prns Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 63,932 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 159,383 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Victory Cap Management holds 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 63,792 shares. Glenmede Na owns 169 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 1,000 shares. Panagora Asset holds 146,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 6,350 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P 500, Dow trade at records in early action as Wall Street digests a weak ADP jobs report – MarketWatch” on July 03, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “S&P 500 Drops as Treasury Yields Spike After â€˜Uglyâ€™ Auction – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Gap between S&P 500â€™s gains and disappointing U.S. data largest on record – MarketWatch” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow finishes above 27,000 for first time as blue-chip index, S&P 500 post record close – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RealPage, Inc. (RP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RealPage Releases AI Screening – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us reported 597,667 shares stake. Victory Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 41,222 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc invested 3.79% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 16,266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 510,853 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 6,611 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.27% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gideon Cap reported 9,640 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 467 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 36,470 shares. Advisory Services Lc holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eaton Vance invested 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 61,834 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 232,245 shares to 905,425 shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,998 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. Shares for $7.99 million were sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.