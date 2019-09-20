Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Sp Plus (SP) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; As Store Capital (STOR) Market Valuation Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $22.96 Million Its Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 59,286 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 881,231 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank owns 375,940 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 22,918 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ami Investment Management holds 2.39% or 141,430 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 34,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Mngmt Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 62,850 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Greenwich Mgmt Inc owns 0.33% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 10,090 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 8,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Management Inc reported 110 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 107 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc reported 0.37% stake. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.05% or 11,893 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 1.57% or 490,184 shares in its portfolio.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 1.29M shares to 525,557 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.