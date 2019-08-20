Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Sp Plus (SP) Decreased by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Fil LTD Boosted Its Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $16.59 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 41,344 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 197,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 602,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.15 million, up from 405,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 2.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 2.21M shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $167.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 3.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).