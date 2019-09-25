Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Decreased by $2.22 Million; Pggm Investments Has Increased Rockwell Automation Com (ROK) Holding by $7.50 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (ROK) by 78.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 104,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13 million, up from 58,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.49. About 562,898 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18 million, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 646,598 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tiedemann Advsr Llc owns 6,492 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Century has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 306,038 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 3,840 shares. 363,759 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 10,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim holds 4,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 12,400 shares. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,229 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,283 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 8,833 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co reported 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ledyard Bankshares holds 13,250 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma stated it has 51,755 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE) by 1.63M shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $155.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 168,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) signs three leases at Greenfield North – Triangle Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolphin Pursues Restructuring or Prompt Liquidation of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE TICKER SYMBOL: FSD) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 5.59 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.