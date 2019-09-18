Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sp Plus (SP) by $9.47 Million; As Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Stock Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 264,595 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 50,065 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 10,530 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Com reported 37,703 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 89,214 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 140,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 2,000 shares. 202,408 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 191 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 7,684 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 14,931 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com reported 146,177 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 67,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 169 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. 17,345 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein LP holds 83,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.