Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $6.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Raised Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $258.62. About 168,017 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 5.19M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.21 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

