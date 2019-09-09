Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $2.45 Million; Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 700,126 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 21,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 86,727 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 64,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.04 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx runs into trouble in China again – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44,570 shares to 19,303 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 835,568 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Goelzer Invest Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,864 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,172 shares. Private Ocean owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 88 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Company holds 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,200 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Inv Limited Liability has invested 2.82% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Management Communications has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Savant Cap invested in 5,757 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 5,890 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 6,768 are held by Acg Wealth. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns Inc has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arrow Fincl has invested 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $139.15M for 17.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De invested in 1,533 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,791 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 64,159 shares. Meeder Asset owns 5,226 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,700 shares. Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 607 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hl Service Limited Liability Co owns 1,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.02% stake. Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,194 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has 16,828 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Services accumulated 0.61% or 3,413 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.