Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised By $2.33 Million Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Sentiment Is 2

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now have: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc acquired 47,500 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 230,224 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 182,724 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 665,650 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

It closed at $7.51 lastly. It is down 12.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,421 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.56 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 119.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

