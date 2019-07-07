Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $6.34 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Rose While West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. It closed at $239.53 lastly. It is up 20.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 229,455 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why You Should Consider Buying Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Rides on Innovation Despite Cost Concerns – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Omnicell, Advance Auto Parts and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) CEO Randall Lipps on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. The insider JOHNSTON DAN S sold 8,902 shares worth $571,170. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R..

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 8,966 shares to 149,266 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,471 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 797 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 3,213 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 42,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 12,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voya Management Lc holds 0.07% or 379,221 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 49,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 31,009 shares. Miles Inc reported 2,526 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bahl And Gaynor holds 42,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management Ny accumulated 406,100 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Monroe Bancshares And Mi reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 26,227 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cwm Lc reported 192 shares stake. Scotia Cap holds 3,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Inc has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Shell Asset Co owns 18,334 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comm Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 22,548 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 145,573 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 9,025 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi reported 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lvm Cap Limited Mi holds 0.1% or 2,108 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater LP has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Daiwa Secs Grp, Japan-based fund reported 45,760 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com invested in 38,252 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Safely Hold for a Decade or More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Fell on Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. TYSOE RONALD W also sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.